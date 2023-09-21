Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,600 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $684.37 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

