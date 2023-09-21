Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $230,425. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.