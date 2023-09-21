AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $182.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

