Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

