Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

