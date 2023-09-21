Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

