Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

