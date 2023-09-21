Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

