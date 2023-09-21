iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

