Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,782.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,114 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 354,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.30 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

