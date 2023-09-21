Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

