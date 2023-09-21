Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.