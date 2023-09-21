Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,215 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

OUNZ opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

