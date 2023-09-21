MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Up 4.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.60 and last traded at $202.44. 94,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 46,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.20.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.