Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 1.2%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance International IPO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

