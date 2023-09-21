Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
