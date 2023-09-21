Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYH

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.