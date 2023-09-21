Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 4,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

