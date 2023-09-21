EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 27,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EQT Stock Down 2.3 %

EQT stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

