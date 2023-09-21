iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.08 and last traded at C$17.13. Approximately 214,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 414,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.29.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th.

