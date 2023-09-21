Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

NYSE:CFR opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

