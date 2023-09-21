Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 119.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 292,039 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

