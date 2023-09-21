Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE:CNDB opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.