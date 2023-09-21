LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

LNSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

