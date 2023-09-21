Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Down 1.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 150,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 207,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

