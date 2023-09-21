NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Up 45.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) shot up 45.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

NovAccess Global Stock Down 33.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

