Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Megaworld Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

About Megaworld

(Get Free Report)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.