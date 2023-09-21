Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Update

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

