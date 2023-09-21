Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 10,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 181,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 913.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

