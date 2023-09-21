Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 28,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

