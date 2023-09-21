Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreases By 6.7%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

