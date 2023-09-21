Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Up 2.3%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.49. 30,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 25,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

