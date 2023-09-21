Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. 548,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 842,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.18.
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Wellness
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.