Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. 548,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 842,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

