Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. 548,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 842,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

About Jupiter Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Further Reading

