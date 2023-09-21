Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 7,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 22,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Vident International Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIDI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.