Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 9,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

