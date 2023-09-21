Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 0.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.91). 18,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 106,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.90).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cake Box
Cake Box Price Performance
Cake Box Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.
About Cake Box
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.