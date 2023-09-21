Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 0.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.91). 18,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 106,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.90).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

