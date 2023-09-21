Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 11.6%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 2,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Assura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Assura alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARSSF

Assura Price Performance

About Assura

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.