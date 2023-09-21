Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 11.6%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 2,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC downgraded Assura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARSSF
Assura Price Performance
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.