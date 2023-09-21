Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Down 0.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 720,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 836,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 2,290.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.
