Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.97 and last traded at C$38.13. Approximately 5,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.