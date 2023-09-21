Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading Down 26.8%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

