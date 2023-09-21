Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Decreases By 5.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

