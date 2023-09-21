Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Up 3.7%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 36,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
