Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRRF. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

About Chorus Aviation

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

