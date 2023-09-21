FY2023 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.94. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

