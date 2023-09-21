Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,484 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.