Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,484 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,047,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.