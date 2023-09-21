Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $100,937.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 747,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44.
Sprinklr Price Performance
NYSE:CXM opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
