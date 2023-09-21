Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $100,937.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 747,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

