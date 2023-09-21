aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $240.44 million and $19.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001863 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,715,639 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.