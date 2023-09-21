Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

IMKTA stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.