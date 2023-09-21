Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.
  • On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

IMKTA stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.