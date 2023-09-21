Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Michael Green Acquires 72,212 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Green bought 72,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.99 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$143,701.88 ($92,710.89).

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

