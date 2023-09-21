BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,309 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $94,698.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,469,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,188,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,924 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $606,046.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,519 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $342,964.37.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $183,833.55.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,302 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $188,094.90.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

