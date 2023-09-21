Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 3,274 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AMBA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 18.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.